Maria Zielinski appointed as director of Department of Finance

Maria Zielinski answers Maui County Council members’ questions recently as acting director of the Department of Finance. Mayor Richard Bissen has appointed her to the position. Looking on at right is Department of Personnel Services Director Cynthia Razo-Porter. Akakū Maui Community Media screen grab

Mayor Richard Bissen has appointed Maria Zielinski as director of the Maui County Department of Finance, and her appointment has been submitted for approval to the Maui County Council.

Zielinski had been budget director but has been serving as acting director of the Finance Department after Director Scott Teruya was put on paid administrative leave Feb. 2. His removal as director has been described as a “personnel matter” with no further explanation.

County officials responded to an email inquiry from Maui Now saying “Teruya is no longer a County of Maui employee. He was terminated effective April 8, 2024.”

Teruya served as finance director since 2019, following 11 years as the county Real Property Tax Administrator. The Finance Department is responsible for the overall financial administration of County departments.

With Zielinski’s departure from the Budget Office, Lesley Milner has been serving as acting budget director.

A resolution confirming Zielinski’s appointment is on the Council’s agenda Friday.

