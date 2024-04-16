Community meeting to address instream flow standards for Waikōloa

Staff of the Commission on Water Resource Management will host a fact-gathering meeting on Thursday to collect testimony and information to be compiled as part of an Instream Flow Standard Assessment Report for waters at Waikōloa on Hawaiʻi Island.

This report will serve as the primary reference for subsequent amendments to the interim instream flow standards for the Waikōloa, Kohākōhau, and Wai‘ula‘ula streams in the surface water hydrologic unit of Waikōloa.

The meeting will take place at the Waimea Community Center, located at 65-1260 Kawaihae Road, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Anyone in need of auxiliary aid/service or other accommodation due to a disability, can contact the Commission Secretary at 808- 587-0214 or [email protected].

Those planning to attend the meeting can submit comments, orally or in writing. The commission will accept written testimony till May 2, which can be mailed to the following address:

Attn: Commission on Water Resource Management

Department of Land and Natural Resources

PO Box 621 Honolulu, Hawaiʻi 96809

Testimony can also be faxed to 808-587-0219 or emailed to [email protected].

