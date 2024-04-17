2024 AAG Honorary Geographer award recognizes Hawaiʻi navigator Nainoa Thompson

Navigator, Nainoa Thompson was recognized by the American Association of Geographers as this year’s Honorary Geographer. PC: Polynesian Voyaging Society.

The American Association of Geographers (AAG) has announced Nainoa Thompson as this year’s Honorary Geographer. This annual award recognizes excellence in research, teaching, or writing on geographic topics by non-geographers. Thompson was recognized and gave a presentation at the AAG annual meeting yesterday afternoon. The AAG annual meeting is being held in Honolulu from April 16-20.

“This award honors Nainoa for his groundbreaking efforts in reviving ancestral wayfinding practices and his advocacy for environmental sustainability. An explorer, Pwo Navigator, cultural revivalist, educator, and storyteller, he has been instrumental in reconnecting the diverse lands and cultures of Polynesia,” said Reece Jones, the chair of the Department of Geography and Environment (GEO) in the College of Social Sciences at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

Thompson learned to sail using traditional methods of stars, wind and waves from master navigator Mau Piailug of Satawal. He also studied astronomy with Will Kyselka, Bishop Museum Planetarium lecturer. Thompson’s first journey was In 1980 when he guided the Hōkūle‘a, a traditional double-hulled canoe, from Hawaiʻi to Tahiti.

Currently serving as the CEO of the Polynesian Voyaging Society, Thompson continues to pass down knowledge to future generations, emphasizing the importance of navigation and voyaging. He is a recipient of numerous accolades, including the 2017 Hubbard Medal from the National Geographic Society, the 2016 Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Marine Sanctuaries Foundation, and the 2015 Peter Benchley Ocean Award for Excellence in Marine Exploration.

Past recipients of the AAG Honorary Geographer award include awardees such as authors Rebecca Solnit and N.K. Jemisin; architect Maya Lin; and Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman.

The AAG is a scholarly and professional association that advances understanding, interpretation, and explanation of the world through research, education, and practice in the field of geography. Founded in 1904 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., it has 10,000 members worldwide.

Navigator, Nainoa Thompson was recognized by the American Association of Geographers as this year’s Honorary Geographer. PC: Polynesian Voyaging Society.