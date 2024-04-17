Grant program to help 100 Maui-based businesses rebuild after wildfires, deadline May 1

Listen to this Article 1 minute

The US Chamber of Commerce Foundation and American Express have opened the Maui Small Business Recovery Grant Program, which supports Maui-based small businesses impacted by the devastating wildfires of August 2023.

The program will provide 100 businesses with $5,000 grants and business coaching to help them rebuild and grow their business.

To be eligible for a grant, businesses must:

Employ between three and 20 individuals (including owners),

Have at least one physical or online business location in Maui (established on or prior to Aug. 1, 2023),

Have incurred financial loss due to the wildfires, and

Have a related financial need.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, May 1 at 11:59 p.m. HST.

Click here to apply. For any questions, contact [email protected].