Grant program to help 100 Maui-based businesses rebuild after wildfires, deadline May 1
The US Chamber of Commerce Foundation and American Express have opened the Maui Small Business Recovery Grant Program, which supports Maui-based small businesses impacted by the devastating wildfires of August 2023.
The program will provide 100 businesses with $5,000 grants and business coaching to help them rebuild and grow their business.
To be eligible for a grant, businesses must:
- Employ between three and 20 individuals (including owners),
- Have at least one physical or online business location in Maui (established on or prior to Aug. 1, 2023),
- Have incurred financial loss due to the wildfires, and
- Have a related financial need.
The deadline to apply is Wednesday, May 1 at 11:59 p.m. HST.
Click here to apply. For any questions, contact [email protected].
