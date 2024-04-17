Grant program to help 100 Maui-based businesses rebuild after wildfires, deadline May 1

April 17, 2024, 12:32 PM HST
* Updated April 17, 12:33 PM
Native Hawaiian Convention 2023. PC: Wendy Osher (11.14.23)

The US Chamber of Commerce Foundation and American Express have opened the Maui Small Business Recovery Grant Program, which supports Maui-based small businesses impacted by the devastating wildfires of August 2023.

The program will provide 100 businesses with $5,000 grants and business coaching to help them rebuild and grow their business.

To be eligible for a grant, businesses must:

  • Employ between three and 20 individuals (including owners),
  • Have at least one physical or online business location in Maui (established on or prior to Aug. 1, 2023),
  • Have incurred financial loss due to the wildfires, and
  • Have a related financial need.
The deadline to apply is Wednesday, May 1 at 11:59 p.m. HST.

Click here to apply. For any questions, contact [email protected].  

