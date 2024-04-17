Maui Weather Forecast for April 17, 2024

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers early in the morning. Highs 73 to 80. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 62 to 68. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 74 to 81. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs around 81. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows around 64. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 82. North winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 73 to 79 near the shore to around 59 near 5000 feet. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows 62 to 67 near the shore to around 49 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 80 near the shore to around 59 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 77 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 64. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs around 56 at the visitor center to around 58 at the summit. West winds up to 15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 56 at the visitor center to around 58 at the summit. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

East Maui

Today: Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 73 to 79 near the shore to around 59 near 5000 feet. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows 62 to 67 near the shore to around 49 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 80 near the shore to around 59 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs 68 to 75. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows around 62. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 68 to 75. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 67 to 77. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 64 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 67 to 77. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Mostly dry and pleasant conditions will prevail through the weekend as high pressure builds to the north. Light to moderate northerly winds will shift out of a more typical northeast trade wind direction today, then remain in place through the weekend. As the trades return, clouds and light showers will favor the typical windward and mauka locations overnight through the morning hours.

Discussion

The latest model guidance has initialized well with the current pattern and depicts mostly dry conditions prevailing through the weekend as high pressure builds north of the state. The northerly winds will linger this morning, then shift out of the northeast through the rest of the day (light enough for localized land and sea breeze conditions). Although mostly dry conditions will prevail, a weak upper trough moving in today through Thursday, combined with a remnant low-level moisture boundary settling south into the area may be enough for a few light showers over north through northeast facing slopes. The light northeast flow will become breezy Thursday, briefly weaken late Friday through Saturday as a weak system passes to the north, then shift out of the east and return to breezy levels Sunday into early next week as high pressure builds to the north.

Aviation

Light north to northeast flow will allow local sea breeze development across sheltered areas today. Expect brief MVFR conditions across windward and mauka locations, especially within sparse showers. Otherwise, VFR conditions should prevail through the TAF period.

No AIRMETS are in effect and none are expected today and tonight.

Marine

Light to moderate northerlies will veer to the northeast today. High pressure will build north of the region and drift east as trades persist into next week, becoming moderate to fresh by this weekend.

Surf along south facing shores came in notably higher and will hold through Thursday as overlapping south swells will keep elevated surf through the end of the week. The current northwest swell will become increasingly north as it gradually lowers through Thursday. Surf along east facing shores remains small through late week before trending up slightly as trade strengthen late this week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

