Maui Chocolate Tour reopens at Maui Kuʻia Estate following Lahaina wildfires























Following the impact of the Lahaina wildfires in August 2023, Maui Chocolate Tour will reopen its immersive cacao farm experience this month. Guests can once again enjoy a journey through the Maui Kuʻia Estate cacao farm and the largest chocolate factory in Hawaiʻi where tours are available daily.

Led by an expert guide, visitors will be transported to the private cacao farm situated in the foothills of the West Maui mountains. Spanning more than 20 acres, the tour provides a comprehensive journey from “farm to bar” through the chocolate-making process. Activities include interactive and educational sessions that showcase cacao tree insights, hands-on harvesting techniques, culminating in an indulgent and exclusive nine-piece tasting of Maui Kuʻia Estate’s award-winning chocolates.

In addition to the farm tour, a new behind-the-scenes offering will be launched called “The Chocolate Factory Experience.” The 90-minute tour offers a look inside the Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate factory and how Lahaina-grown cacao is turned into chocolate, led by Founder and CEO Dr. Gunars Valkirs.

As a token of appreciation, guests receive a $25 gift card for use in the cafe or store, ensuring a sweet memory to take home. For ages eight and up, patrons can book their Chocolate Factory Experience for $125 at mauichocolatetour.com. Every Sunday, a different Maui nonprofit will be featured for a special “Maui Nonprofit Chocolate Factory Experience.” 100% of the proceeds from the Sunday Factory Experience will be donated to a local Maui nonprofit.

“After months of working towards recovery in our community following the wildfires that devastated our beloved Lahaina town, I am excited to announce that we are now reopening the Maui Chocolate Tour with our partners at Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate,” said Mary Britton, chief operating officer of Hawaiʻi Farm Project. “We are grateful for the opportunity to reopen one of Hawaii’s most distinctive and enjoyable farm tours, as well as debut a brand new chocolate experience, made possible by the support of both the community and through the dedication of our incredible staff and guides.”

Maui Chocolate Tour is located at 78 Ulupono Street Suite 1 in Lahaina.