Maui Weather Forecast for April 18, 2024

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 74 to 81. Northeast winds up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 62 to 68. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 76 to 84. East winds up to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs around 82. North winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows around 64. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 85. Northeast winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 80 near the shore to around 59 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 62 to 67 near the shore to around 49 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 81 near the shore to around 62 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows around 64. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 81 to 86. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 56 at the visitor center to around 58 at the summit. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 41 to 52. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs around 60 at the visitor center to around 55 at the summit. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Today: Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 80 near the shore to around 59 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 62 to 67 near the shore to around 49 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 81 near the shore to around 62 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 68 to 75. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 62. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Friday: Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 70 to 79. Northeast winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 67 to 77. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 64 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 73 to 83. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Mostly dry and pleasant trade wind conditions will prevail through next week. Breezy northeast trade winds will briefly weaken over the weekend, then shift out of the east and return to breezy levels early next week. Clouds and brief showers will favor windward and mauka locations overnight through the mornings as areas of moisture move through periodically.

Discussion

The latest model guidance has initialized well with the current pattern and depicts mostly dry conditions prevailing through next week as high pressure builds north of the state. The low-level flow has shifted out of the northeast and will reach the breezy category through the day today. Despite the dry conditions in place, a weak upper trough moving through combined with a remnant low-level moisture boundary settling south into the smaller islands this morning supports scattered light showers, mostly over windward areas of Oahu and Kauai. This band of moisture will linger into tonight, then diminish.

The breezy trades will hold Friday, but ease into the light to moderate range over the weekend as a weakness forms in the ridge due to a system passing far to the north. The southern extent of a mid- to upper-level trough associated with this system will pass nearby to the north through this time, which could support a slight increase in windward shower coverage through the overnight/morning periods. Rising upper heights along with a strengthening surface ridge to the north will support the dry conditions prevailing early next week with breezy easterly trades returning.

Aviation

Surface high pressure northwest of the state will continue to drift eastward during the forecast period and maintain light to moderate northeasterly trades across the state. Thus, scattered shower activity will mainly affect windward locations. Expect brief periods of MVFR ceilings and visibility to be associated with this activity today, especially for Kauai and Oahu. VFR conditions elsewhere.

AIRMET SIERRA has been issued above 2000 feet for north through east sections of Kauai for tempo mountain obscuration from low clouds and showers.

Marine

Moderate northeast trades will persist through the forecast period possibly strengthening slightly during the weekend.

Small surf along south facing shores will hold as overlapping south swells maintain elevated surf through the end of the week. The current northwest swell will become increasingly north as it gradually subsides through today. A small north swell will bring a modest bump to exposed shorelines during the latter half of the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain small.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

