Maui News
Water service outage from Kahului Airport to Mama’s Fish House in Pāʻia
The Department of Water Supply reports a water service outage due to a 12″ mainline repair. The affected area is from the Kahului Airport Fire Station to Mama’s Fish House in Pāʻia and is tentatively scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, April 18, 2024.
