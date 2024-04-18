Maui News

Water service outage from Kahului Airport to Mama’s Fish House in Pāʻia

April 18, 2024, 10:37 AM HST
The Department of Water Supply reports a water service outage due to a 12″ mainline repair. The affected area is from the Kahului Airport Fire Station to Mama’s Fish House in Pāʻia and is tentatively scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, April 18, 2024.

