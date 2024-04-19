Hammerhead Metals Recycling closed through April 22; processing vehicles from Lahaina Wildfire Disaster Area continues

Burned vehicle along Front Street from the 2023 Lahaina wildfire. PC: Wendy Osher

The Hammerhead Metals Recycling facility in Puʻunēnē will be closed through Monday, April 22, due to capacity issues. The facility will reopen and resume accepting materials at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23.

Hammerhead Metals is processing metals and vehicles from the Lahaina Wildfire Disaster Area through a contract with the County of Maui Division of Environmental Protection & Sustainability.

Hammerhead management has stated, “Due to exigent circumstances, including but not limited to the wildfires of Lahaina, we have decided to close our yard for one week,” the company said in announcing the closure that began Tuesday, April 16. “This closure will allow us to prioritize the removal of more than 3,600 tons of metal that we currently have on property. Our decision does not come lightly; the safety of our staff, vendors, and customers are our number one priority.”

For information on the County Abandoned Vehicles and Metals program, visit www.mauicounty.gov/avm.