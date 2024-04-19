Oni Foundation Inc. unveils Wonderful World of Aloha multicultural dance and activities center at Maui’s QKC

Maui-based nonprofit Oni Foundation Inc. opens its new Wonderful World of Aloha 4,000-square-foot multicultural dance and activities center at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center in Kahului. The dance and activities center opens May 1, 2024, offering cultural dance and hands-on learning experiences for kamaʻāina and visitors.

Oni Foundation Inc. was founded by Keoni Manuel and David Whitney of ʻAumakua Productions and Hot Lava DanceFit Studios. After decades in the entertainment industry, they’ve seen an increasing interest and need for a place where families could dance and explore Hawaiʻi’s rich cultural history.

Wonderful World of Aloha will host various daily sessions with experienced practitioners in cultural dance, related crafts, music and language. Classes such as Introduction to ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, introduction to ʻukulele, lei making, Korean drumming, Ori Tahiti basics, Korean dance basics, hula basics, and Filipino dance will be offered. In addition, the center will host live performances, special events, lectures, films and workshops throughout the year.

“Wonderful World of Aloha is a place to celebrate Hawaiʻi’s multicultural heritage,” said Kumu Keoni Manuel, co-founder and creative director. “There’s no place like it on Maui. We’re creating a destination experience for community enrichment; a place to share and learn about the dance and arts of the diverse people and cultures that make Hawai’i the ʻMelting Pot of the Pacific.’”

Co-founder David Whitney said, “We see Wonderful World of Aloha as a bridge between cultures and residents and visitors. We’re partnering with a wide range of community members, experts, and businesses to provide a unique experience intended to cultivate awareness and appreciation and is accessible to all ages.”

The Center will feature a 1,500 square-foot dance floor, and three galleries with permanent exhibits displaying the costumes, artifacts, and instruments representing the migrations to Hawaiʻi from East Polynesia, Asia and the West.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Wonderful World of Aloha to our Queen Kaʻahumanu Center ʻohana,” said Kauwela Bisquera, General Manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. “Their presence adds an exciting dimension to our diverse offerings, enriching the experience for our valued patrons. We look forward to the vibrant energy they’ll bring to our community.”

The Wonderful World of Aloha will be located on the second level of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center next to Fun Factory, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kamaʻāina and visitors can enroll in single sessions, or buy a membership online beginning in mid-April.