Volunteers sought for Saturday’s bike give away to wildfire displaced Maui residents

Six-year-old Lianne helps tighten a bolt on a bike being assembled by Lucas Rickard (right) and Mark Manuel during a previous bike giveaway by Krank Cycles for Maui fire survivors. File PC: Cammy Clark (9.23.23)

Maui Bicycling League members and supporters are encouraged to volunteer for a bike giveaway for wildfire displaced residents, set for Saturday at Krank Cycles on Kupuohi St. in Lahaina.

Krank Cycles will distribute more than 100 bicycles on a first-come, first-served basis, starting at 9 a.m.

Individuals interested in volunteering can email [email protected] with contact information (email and phone), availability, and any relevant bike mechanic skills. Volunteers will be testing used bikes to ensure they are in good working order, and will help with the distribution event.

“Bicycles for Maui Wildfire Relief” is a collaboration of Maui Bicycle League and Krank Cycles Maui. Hawaiʻi Bicycling League on Oʻahu made a donation of used bikes to support this event.

“We kindly ask those who have previously received bikes during our Maui bicycle missions to refrain from obtaining another, allowing others in need to benefit,” said Aaron “Moose” Reichert, spokesperson for Krank Cycles.

To streamline the distribution process, interested individuals are encouraged to fill out the form on its website at www.krankmaui.com, under tabs “Online Bike Shop” and “Bicycles for Maui Wildfire Relief”.

Priority will be given to those who have completed the online form.

Krank Cycles is located at 142 Kupuohi St., Unit F3, in Lahaina at the Emerald Plaza Center.