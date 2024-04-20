Firefighters battle blaze at Hammerhead Metals in Central Maui

VC: Fernando Bocanegra / Danielle Marie VC: Fernando Bocanegra

MFD preliminary report: Central Maui fire is contained

Update: 3:40 p.m.; 2:31 p.m., April 20, 2024

Maui firefighters responded to a fire reported in the Central Maui Baseyard along Maui Veteran’s Highway at 10:36 a.m. Multiple Maui Fire Department units were dispatched and continue to remain on scene, according to a department update.

The state Department of Health Clean Air Branch has issued a smoke advisory due to an ongoing fire and dense smoke in surrounding areas.

“At this time the fire is contained to the area of origin (piles of recycled materials) on the property of origin. In addition to making slow but steady progress on the fire, crews are staged in the surrounding area in the event the fire spreads into either other facilities or the surrounding brush,” said department Public Information Officer, Chris Stankis.

The Maui Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Health are working on setting up air monitoring for the downwind portions of the island impacted by the smoke. Department officials say no road closures or evacuations are planned at this time. No injuries have been reported.

Scrap Metal Fire confined to Hammerhead Metals property

Update: 1:28 p.m. April 20, 2024

A pile of scrap metal and recyclables are on fire at Hammerhead Metals Recycling, located at 2000 Maui Veterans Highway in Puʻunēnē. The Maui Emergency Management Agency reports the fire is confined to the property and no structures are impacted. There are no road closures at this time. The public is advised if they are being impacted by the smoke, to stay indoors and minimize smoke exposure. MEMA continues to monitor the situation and will provide additional information as it becomes available.













































Fire crews respond to fire at Maui Hammerhead Metals in Puʻunēnē

Update 11:39 a.m. April 20, 2024

We have reports of a fire near the Central Maui Baseyard at Maui Hammerhead Metals. Fire crews are on scene and air assets are reportedly being deployed.

Maui Now reached out to Maui Fire officials for further details. This post will be updated with new information as it becomes available.