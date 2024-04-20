Health officials issue smoke advisory due to fire at Maui’s Hammerhead Metal Recycling

Hammerhead Metals fire. PC: (4.20.24) Jake Harmon

The state Department of Health Clean Air Branch has issued a smoke advisory due to an ongoing fire at Hammerhead Metal Recycling in Puʻunēnē, Maui. The fire was first reported at 10:36 a.m., and has generated dense smoke in surrounding areas.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) Clean Air Branch advises residents and visitors on Maui Island — especially those suffering from pre-existing respiratory conditions such as asthma, bronchitis and emphysema — to take precautionary measures or leave the area until the fire is contained and the smoke subsides.

At 2:30 p.m., the fire department reported that the fire was contained to the area of origin.

DOH has prepared the following safety tips for those affected by the smoke and ash:

Avoid outdoor activities to reduce exposure and minimize health risks. This tip is especially important for children, seniors, and individuals with conditions such as chronic lung and heart disease.

Stay indoors and close all windows and doors. If using an air conditioner, set it to recirculate the air.

If you must leave the affected area, turn on your vehicle’s air conditioner and set it to the recirculate option.

Always keep medications on hand.

Prescribed medications for respiratory illnesses should be taken on schedule.

If you experience any health problems, contact your doctor as soon as possible.

Do not smoke and avoid second-hand smoke.

Drink lots of fluids to avoid dehydration.

Have family emergency plans prepared and ready.

Heed warnings by county and state emergency management officials.

Real-time air monitoring data is available online at https://map.purpleair.com/. DOH encourages impacted residents and visitors to monitor air quality and take appropriate actions to protect against smoke exposure. The color-coded index shown on the website provides a quick way to determine whether air quality is reaching unhealthy levels in your communities and provides guidance on actions that can be taken to protect your health: Guide for Particle Pollution | AirNow.gov.

Additional air monitoring data is available at the DOH Clean Air Branch website, which collects data from Hawaiʻi’s regulatory network of air quality monitors, and AirNow’s Fire and Smoke website which provides hourly averages of air quality.

Hawaiʻi CARES is available for those who may feel triggered by this recent fire. The Hawaiʻi CARES 988 crisis line is available 24/7 for anyone needing mental health support. Call or text 988 or call 1-800-753-6879 or 808-832-3100 to access the crisis line.