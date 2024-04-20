J. Walter Cameron Center receives $10K grant from FHLB Des Moines and Wailuku Federal Credit Union

J. Walter Cameron Center. PC: Wendy Osher (7.20.21)

Local social-services nonprofit J. Walter Cameron Center (JWCC) announced on Tuesday the receipt of a $10,000 grant from the Wailuku Federal Credit Union and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB Des Moines), as part of a nationwide grant-matching fund program.

“This generous donation will significantly enhance our capacity to support our resident agencies and expand the services available to our community,” said Cesar Gaxiola, executive director of J. Walter Cameron Center. “We are proud to partner with FHLB Des Moines in creating a nurturing environment for those in need.”

The JWCC plans to utilize the funds to support its vast array of services, facilitating workshops, seminars, and training sessions, which annually attract over 40,000 Maui residents. The initiatives are intended to create a safe and supportive environment for people with special needs and for fostering community development.

Established by visionary leaders J. Walter Cameron and Douglas Sodetani five decades ago, the JWCC was designed to significantly increase the impact of organizations serving Maui’s needy. Today, it houses 24 resident agencies that deliver over 100 programs and services, serving more than 60,000 Maui residents annually. The center exists as a hub for health, education, and human services, embodying the local values of kōkua (helping others) and laulima (working together).

“We are honored to support the J. Walter Cameron Center, Maui’s ‘Place of Hope’ as the Maui community recovers from the wildfire disaster,” said Craig Kinoshita, CEO of Wailuku Federal Credit Union. “It is through JWCC that we are able to leverage our support and offer a broader range of recovery through their resident agencies.”

Introduced in 2023, the FHLB Des Moines’ Member Impact Fund has provided nearly $20 million to eligible organizations this year, about a $10 million increase from the previous year.

The Member Impact Fund is a $3 to $1 matching program by FHLB Des Moines for eligible community banking systems across its target areas, which includes Hawaiʻi, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, Guam, American Samoa and the Northern Mariana Islands. Member institutions submitted applications in February and March 2024; funds were distributed directly to the member institution, which then provide the funding alongside a matching grant from FHLB Des Moines for the partner/recipient organization.

Earlier this month, the Member Impact Fund also amplified an American Savings Bank donation to Hawaiʻi Community Lending to be used for Lahaina homeowner recovery efforts. This combined for $400,000.

“The Member Impact Fund is just one way FHLB Des Moines enables our members to connect directly with local organizations who matter to them, creating value and a lasting impact in their own communities,” said Kris Williams, president and CEO of FHLB Des Moines.

Recipient organizations were selected based on the needs for grant funding to support capacity-building or working capital necessary to strengthen their ability to serve affordable housing or community development needs, including training, predevelopment assistance, management information systems or software, strategic planning, market study or community needs assessment, and working capital.