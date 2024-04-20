Reminder: road closures, traffic delays for Maui Marathon’s ‘Lahaina Town Memorial Run’

2015 Maui Marathon. Photo Credit: County of Maui/ Ryan Piros (9.20.15)

Drivers should expect traffic delays and road closures on Sunday, April 21 until approximately 1:30 p.m. for the 54th annual Maui Marathon. Significant traffic delays and stops will occur, specifically on Highway 30 between Māʻalaea and Wailuku, from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The Lahaina Town Memorial Run’s half marathon course starts in Kahului at the Puʻunēnē Sugar Mill at 5:30 a.m. and ends at the Maui Tropical Plantation in Waikapū. Meanwhile, the 10K run/walk and 5k run/walk route will begin at 5:45 a.m. and 5:55 a.m., respectively, at the Maui Tropical Plantation, and then traverse towards Māʻalaea and then back to the plantation.

There is no full marathon this year due to the ongoing issues and recovery efforts in West Maui and to avoid disrupting or inconveniencing the Lahaina community.

The 10K and 5K events are estimated to be finished by 7:30 a.m. while the half marathon is estimated to be completed by 10:30 a.m. The race’s directors ask drivers to drive safely and be aware of runners, volunteers and officials on the road.

Several off-duty Maui Police Department officers will be posted throughout the course directing traffic for the safety of all runners. Also, GP Roadway Solutions will cone the entire course, providing a wider area for runners and walkers.

There will be Maui police officers stationed at North Kīhei Road and Highway 30, and Kuihelani Highway and Highway 30 to control traffic so participants can safely cross through those intersections.

The half-marathon runners will cross Highway 30 just north of the King Kamehameha Golf Club entrance road. An MPD officer will also be stationed at the entrance of the golf course to control vehicles coming in and out, which will result in some delay. Officers will also be at Māʻalaea Road and Hauʻoli Street.

Māʻalaea Road will be completely closed from Highway 30 to Hauoli Street. Vehicles will be able to enter from the traffic light by Carl’s Junior to the parking lot for the Maui Ocean Center, Starbucks and the boat areas.

For those living or staying in condominiums and vacation rentals on Hauʻoli Street along Haycraft Park, race directors recommend allowing extra time to get to the airport and/or scheduled activities that morning. Though Hauʻoli Street will remain open to traffic, the safety of runners will be prioritized.

Roughly 800 half-marathon runners will be running down to Haycraft Park and then back the length of Hauʻoli Street on race day.

The most congestion on the road is from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

2024 Maui Marathon half-marathon course map. Courtesy: Maui Marathon

Drivers and bystanders should expect to see numerous runners on the roadways in Central Maui wearing red in honor, respect, and love for those affected by the August wildfires.

The Race Directors of the Maui Marathon would like to thank the community for their patience so that the runners may enjoy a safe and pleasurable event.

More information about the 2024 Maui Marathon can be found at www.mauimarathon.com.