Artist 2 Artist at the MACC features Kalaʻe & Kalena on April 26

Artist 2 Artist concert on Friday, April 26. (L-R) Pat Simmons Jr., Henry Kapono, Kalaʻe & Kalena. Photos courtesy of Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Artist 2 Artist, a Maui concert series, sets the stage for beloved Hawaiʻi performing artist Henry Kapono to perform with husband-wife duo Kalaʻe & Kalena and special Maui guest artist Pat Simmons, Jr. at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Friday, April 26.

The concert will be set at the intimate McCoy Studio Theater, designed to allow audiences an up close and personal experience with the artists. Pre-concert food and beverages begin at 5:30 p.m. (view the menu by clicking here). The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale online only for $45, $55 and $75 (plus applicable fees). MACC member discount of 10% applies. Purchase tickets here.

The MACC will be collecting donations for the Maui Food Bank during this event. Patrons are asked to bring needed items for those impacted by the wildfires. Donation bins will be located near the MACC’s main entry gates.

Ticket holders who bring donations will have the opportunity to enter a drawing to win a private backstage meet and greet/photo opportunity with Henry Kapono and Kalaʻe & Kalenaku as well as an autographed artist merchandise bundle.

Henry Kapono. PC: Maui Arts & Cultural Center

Henry Kapono rose to immense popularity with the phenomenon of Cecilio & Kapono (aka C&K) as half of the duo with Cecilio Rodriguez. They helped forge the sound of ‘70s Island music, with laid-back contemporary rock that voiced the feelings of an entire generation in Hawai‛i.

Today, Kapono is one of Hawai‘i’s most popular recording artists and presides over Kapono Inc, one of Hawai‘i’s top multi-function entertainment companies. Native Hawaiian Kapono is a Grammy-nominated, multiple award-winning singer and songwriter and the winner of 21 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards including Best Contemporary Album of the Year and, by public vote, Favorite Entertainer of the Year.

This dynamic husband-and-wife duo, unites Kala’e Parish, a multi Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning Hawaiian country artist, with Kalena, a former Kapena group keyboardist and vocalist, also a multi-award winner.

Together since 2018, they’ve captivated audiences worldwide. Kala’e Parish is currently promoting the release and tour of his brand new album “Where I’m Going” and the duo is also gearing up for an EP drop by the end of 2024.

Pat Simmons. PC: via Maui Arts & Cultural Center

Pat Simmons Jr. attributes his relaxed sounds with his upbringing rooted on the family’s farm in rural windward Maui. At the 2018 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, Simmons Jr. was nominated for Most Promising New Artist along with his first studio recording “THIS MOUNTAIN”, nominated for EP of the Year.

The upcoming concert is a continuation of the Artist 2 Artist series with host Henry Kapono. Artist 2 Artist will return to the MACC with different special guests on May 17.