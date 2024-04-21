Maui Surf Forecast for April 22, 2024

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 7-10 6-8 5-7 West Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 07:36 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 01:16 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 07:31 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 02:16 PM HST. Sunrise 6:01 AM HST. Sunset 6:47 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate medium-period north swell is peaking this afternoon, with surf keeping below High Surf Advisory levels. This swell is forecast to decrease Monday before a slight boost by Thursday. Surf along east facing shores will rise but remain below advisory levels with the stronger winds and areas with north swell exposure. South facing shores will continue at small levels as a series of small, medium to long period energy will persist over the next several days.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.