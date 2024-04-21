Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 22, 2024

April 21, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Dana Sue Sizer Drauden










Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
7-10
6-8
5-7 




West Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
0-2




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 07:36 PM HST.




High 1.7 feet 01:16 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 07:31 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 02:16 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:47 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate medium-period north swell is peaking this afternoon, with surf keeping below High Surf Advisory levels. This swell is forecast to decrease Monday before a slight boost by Thursday. Surf along east facing shores will rise but remain below advisory levels with the stronger winds and areas with north swell exposure. South facing shores will continue at small levels as a series of small, medium to long period energy will persist over the next several days. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments