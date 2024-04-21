Maui Surf Forecast for April 22, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|6-8
|5-7
|West Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:01 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:47 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A moderate medium-period north swell is peaking this afternoon, with surf keeping below High Surf Advisory levels. This swell is forecast to decrease Monday before a slight boost by Thursday. Surf along east facing shores will rise but remain below advisory levels with the stronger winds and areas with north swell exposure. South facing shores will continue at small levels as a series of small, medium to long period energy will persist over the next several days.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com