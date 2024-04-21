Maui Weather Forecast for April 21, 2024

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 64 to 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 76 to 84. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 84. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 62 to 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 84. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

North Shore

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 75 to 80 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows around 67 near the shore to 46 to 51 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Monday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 77 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 63 to 68. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 79 to 84. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 56 at the summit. Light winds becoming east up to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 46 at the visitor center to around 42 at the summit. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Monday: Sunny and breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 57 at the summit. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

East Maui

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 75 to 80 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows around 67 near the shore to 46 to 51 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Monday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 77 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 70 to 78. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 64. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 70 to 78. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 65 to 86. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 54 to 70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 65 to 85. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Moderate trade winds will hold today with breezy to locally strong trades returning from Monday onward. An increase in moisture is anticipated Tuesday into the middle of the week, especially for the windward areas of Maui County and the Big Island, where showery conditions remain in the forecast.

Discussion

Hawaii radar imagery shows brief passing showers are drifting in on the moderate trade winds this morning. These relatively stable light showers will decrease in coverage just after sunrise as more stable high pressure begins to fill in over the islands. A high pressure center will build into the Hawaii region just north of the islands later tonight. Responding trade winds will increase into the breezy to locally windy range for much of this week. Passing showers are forecast, mainly along windward slopes in the overnight to early morning hours, as trade wind speeds increase from Monday through Tuesday.

From Tuesday night into Thursday morning, model guidance continues to suggest that a small band of unstable clouds will move from northeast to southwest across all islands. Expect increasing shower trends, favoring windward and mountain areas. The bulk of these enhanced showers are expected to fall over East Maui and the windward slopes of the Big Island. From Thursday onward, typical trade wind weather will continue for the rest of the week.

Wind speeds over the highest summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa of the Big Island have fallen over the past six hours below wind advisory thresholds. Forecast guidance continues to show decreasing wind speed trends at summit level, therefore the Wind Advisory for the Big Island summits was cancelled with the morning forecast package.

Aviation

Light to locally moderate trade winds will continue through tonight and into the coming week. Bands of low clouds and light to moderate rain showers will impact mainly windward and mauka areas. Brief MVFR ceilings and visibility are to be expected in passing showers, otherwise VFR conditions will prevail all areas.

Marine

High pressure north-northwest of the state will drift east and keep trade winds moderate to fresh today. The ridge of high pressure should rebuild late tonight, which should produce fresh to locally strong trade winds once again. A Small Craft Advisory for the typical windy waters around Maui County and the Big Island is likely to be issued tonight through the week as trade winds look to remain dominant.

A moderate medium period north swell has begun to rise at the nearshore PacIOOS buoy 51201 overnight bringing an increase in surf for north facing shores today. This swell will peak later today below High Surf Advisory levels and steadily decline Monday. Surf along east facing shores will remain small today, except for shores exposed to the north swell which could see a slight rise. As the trades strengthen early this week, short period wind waves will bring elevated seas. South facing shores will continue at small levels as a series of small, medium to long period energy will persist over the next several days.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

