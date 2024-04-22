Maui Business

140 volunteers participate in 14th ASB community cleanup during National Volunteer Month

April 22, 2024, 5:02 AM HST
American Savings Bank 14th community cleanup during National Volunteer Month. PC: American Savings Bank

In honor of National Volunteer Month, American Savings Bank hosted its 14th community clean-up event to beautify and revitalize the Chinatown-Kalihi neighborhood on Oʻahu. The event was held on Saturday and drew participation of 140 volunteers from eight organizations.

Participating organizations included: American Savings Bank, Trust for Public Land, Honolulu Police Department, Department of Parks and Recreation, Adopt-a-Park, We Are Oceania, Chinese Chamber of Commerce, Kupu and Aloha of United Way Society of Young Leaders.

Volunteers helped beautify Aala Park, College Walk, Kila Kalikimaka Mall and Sun Yat-Sen Mall through trash removal, weeding, raking and painting.

A total of 75 bags of trash, weighing approx. 35 pounds each was removed, totaling 2,625 pounds.

Members of the ASB Management Committee watered the three native Manele trees that ASB recently planted at Aala Park. The tree-planting event was in celebration of ASB’s five-year Campus grand opening on April 7, 2019.

