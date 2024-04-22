Maui News

Public invited to learn about Alalā forest bird recovery project, April 25

April 22, 2024
The ʻAlalā is a bird native to Hawaiʻi and found nowhere else on Earth. Photo Courtesy: Koa Matsuoka

Dr. Hanna Mounce, manager of the Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project, will speak at the annual meeting of the Friends of Haleakalā National Park on Thursday, April 25. Her presentation will cover “Alalā Recovery, Maui Nui.” 

Mounce will explain plans to release the endemic and very endangered alalā, or Hawaiian crow, back into the wild and what the project’s challenges and progress have been to date. Alalā are extinct in the wild with less than 115 birds held in captivity.

The meeting will be at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College in the Ka’aike Building, next to the large parking lot off Wahinepiʻo Street. The public is invited to the free event, with talk-story and membership information in the atrium at 6:30 p.m. and the program at 7 p.m. Optional donations of food staples will be collected at the door for the Maui Food Bank’s “Give Healthy” campaign.

