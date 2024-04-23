Bank of Hawai‘i’s Lahaina branch is under construction with grand opening set before the end of 2024

Lahaina Cannery Mall, post fire. (9.26.23) PC: Wendy Osher

Bank of Hawai‘i announces today that construction of its new Lahaina Branch is currently underway at a new location at Lahaina Cannery Mall with an anticipated grand opening by the end of 2024.

The new branch will feature the bank’s signature Branch of Tomorrow concept, providing much-needed financial services and economic support to the community. Innovative features designed for flexible customer experiences will include a technology-focused Teller Bar, safe deposit boxes, Pili Rooms for private consultations and a 24/7 Banklanai.

The architect is Peter Vincent Architects and the contractor is Arita Poulson General Contracting LLC.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Bank of Hawai‘i has served the people of Lahaina for nearly a century—beginning with its first branch in the area on Front Street in 1930. In addition to the new branch, Bank of Hawai‘i Foundation donated $100,000 to Hawai‘i Community Lending for the Lahaina Homeowner Recovery Program.

A major benefit to the program is that the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines matched $3 for every $1, amounting to $400,000 going to residents of Lahaina.

“As the community rallies to rebuild, many local families have been forced to consider selling their properties and leaving their beloved hometown of Lahaina, Maui. Our hope is that this donation to Hawai‘i Community Lending’s Lahaina Homeowner Recovery Program will provide direct relief to those who need it most so they are not faced with that difficult decision,” said Momi Akimseu, Bank of Hawai‘i Foundation President.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today’s announcement further demonstrates Bank of Hawai‘i’s commitment to neighbor island communities, adding to the previously announced list of branches to be transformed over the next two years, including three within Maui County:

Hāna, Maui

Kaunakakai, Moloka‘i

Lāna‘i

Ka‘ū, Hawai‘i Island

‘Ele‘ele, Kaua‘i (opened March 2024)

Lahaina will be the second Branch of Tomorrow on Maui. The first is Kīhei, which opened in 2017.