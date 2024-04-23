Maui Weather Forecast for April 23, 2024

West Side

Today: Partly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers early in the morning, then isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 75 to 82. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows 62 to 68. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Wednesday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers. Highs 75 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 83. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 64. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph after midnight.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 83. Northeast winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 81 near the shore to around 54 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Lows 62 to 67 near the shore to around 49 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Frequent showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 81 near the shore to around 54 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers. Highs 79 to 84. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers. Lows around 64. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Windy. Partly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84. Northeast winds 10 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 70. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 41 to 52. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Windy. Scattered showers. Highs 51 to 70. East winds up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 81 near the shore to around 54 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Lows 62 to 67 near the shore to around 49 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Frequent showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 81 near the shore to around 54 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 70 to 77. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 62. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Wednesday: Breezy. Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 77. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 75 to 82. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers. Lows 59 to 68. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 75 to 82. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Breezy and showery trade wind conditions will continue through Thursday, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations. Trade winds may ease slightly this weekend as the ridge weakens to the north.

Discussion

Guidance remains in good agreement and depicts the wet trade wind pattern persisting through Thursday as bands of low-level moisture move through. The initial band that has moved in overnight has led to an increase in windward shower coverage, with some spilling over into leeward sections of the smaller islands. Observations at the gauges reflect this uptick in showers with accumulations reaching a quarter to three quarters of an inch with localized higher amounts above two inches over the past six hours. Expect this showery trend to persist through midweek, with the next band approaching from the northeast. The shower coverage should trend down by Friday as this second band moves out and some drier air moves in.

The breezy easterly trades may ease slightly next weekend as the ridge weakens to the north in response to deep low pressure developing far northwest of the state near Midway.

Aviation

Bands of clouds will bring a MVFR cigs/vsbys and SHRA over windward and mauka areas this morning. A few SHRA will make it to leeward sides with lowering cigs/vsbys as well.

AIRMET Sierra is in effect for mtn obsc for all islands.

AIRMET Tango is also in effect for moderate turb below 080 for S and W of all islands.

Marine

High pressure north of the state will slowly drift east and strengthen over the next few days, resulting in fresh to strong trade winds over the islands. A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for higher winds through Wednesday covering most Hawaiian coastal waters from Oahu to Big Island.

Surf heights along all shores will remain below advisory thresholds through the weekend. A small, medium period northwest swell will arrive late Wednesday and continue through Saturday. Choppy, rough surf expected all week along east facing shores due to the trade winds. South facing shores will continue to see small background swell pulses through rest of the the week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Wednesday for Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

Maui Now Weather is brought to you by Blue Hawaiian Helicopters.



Check out their Maui Helicopter Tours today!