DOH confirms additional case of whooping cough on Hawaiʻi Island

The Hawai‘i Department of Health has confirmed one additional case of pertussis (also known as whooping cough) in a third distinct region on Hawaiʻi Island which is unrelated to previous cases. This new case closely follows 10 recently reported cases and brings the total to 11 pertussis cases on the Island from March – April 2024. Several of the recent cases have occurred in infants too young to be fully vaccinated.

These recent cases indicate community spread of pertussis on Hawaiʻi Island, according to health officials. DOH strongly recommends staying up to date with pertussis vaccinations. “This is very important for infants, young children, those with underlying medical conditions and their close contacts. We want to protect these vulnerable groups who are more likely to develop severe whooping cough,” according to a DOH news release.

Pertussis vaccination can usually be obtained from a primary care provider such as a pediatrician, family physician, internal medicine physician, or nurse practitioner.

The DOH advises that pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by bacteria. It can cause severe coughing fits (up to 10 weeks or more), followed by a high-pitched “whoop” sound when breathing in. Vomiting and exhaustion may also follow. Pertussis can lead to serious complications, especially in infants, such as pneumonia, dehydration,seizures, and brain damage, according to a department news release. Some infants may not cough at all. Instead, they may have apnea (life-threatening pauses in breathing) or struggle to breathe.

Based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hawai‘i’s 2022- 2023 kindergarten coverage rate for DTaP was 87% compared to a national average of 92.7%.

People can spread the bacteria from the start of the very first symptoms and for up to three weeks after coughing fits begin. Taking antibiotics early in the illness may shorten the amount of time someone is contagious.

For more information about pertussis (whooping cough), please visit the CDC website.

