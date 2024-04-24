Maui Surf Forecast for April 25, 2024

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 4-6 4-6 4-6 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 03:20 PM HST. Low 0.6 feet 09:33 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 02:13 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 08:35 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 03:55 PM HST. Sunrise 5:59 AM HST. Sunset 6:48 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf heights will remain below advisory thresholds for all shores through the forecast period. There will be a bump up in surf, though still small, along north facing shores tonight through Saturday due to an incoming small, medium period northwest swell. Persistent trades will bring choppy, rough surf all week along east facing beaches. By this weekend, weakening trades will allow this surf to lower. Small background southerly swell will lead to small surf along south facing beaches through the forecast period.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.