Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 25, 2024

April 24, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
4-6
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 03:20 PM HST.




Low 0.6 feet 09:33 PM HST.




High 1.4 feet 02:13 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 08:35 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 03:55 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:48 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf heights will remain below advisory thresholds for all shores through the forecast period. There will be a bump up in surf, though still small, along north facing shores tonight through Saturday due to an incoming small, medium period northwest swell. Persistent trades will bring choppy, rough surf all week along east facing beaches. By this weekend, weakening trades will allow this surf to lower. Small background southerly swell will lead to small surf along south facing beaches through the forecast period. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments