Maui Weather Forecast for April 25, 2024

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Windy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 71 to 88. East winds up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows 61 to 71. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Friday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 72 to 88. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny and windy. Highs 73 to 86. Northeast winds up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows around 65. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph after midnight.

Friday: Sunny. Highs 75 to 86. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

North Shore

Today: Partly sunny. Breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 79 near the shore to around 63 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Lows 66 to 71 near the shore to around 51 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Friday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 80 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 77 to 84. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 66. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 80 to 86. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Breezy. Sunny with scattered showers. Highs 52 to 70. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 47 at the visitor center to around 43 at the summit. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 52 to 71. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Today: Partly sunny. Breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 79 near the shore to around 63 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Lows 66 to 71 near the shore to around 51 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Friday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 80 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny and windy. Highs 67 to 77. Northeast winds up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 65. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 78. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Windy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 62 to 85. East winds 10 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 53 to 71. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 64 to 86. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Breezy to locally windy trade winds will continue into Friday morning. Expect enhanced trade wind showers through this morning as a band of unsettled clouds rides through the islands on the trade winds. These showers will decrease in coverage later this afternoon as the band drifts west of the island chain. Trade wind speeds will decrease slightly from Friday into the weekend as the high pressure ridge to the north weakens and a low pressure system deepens far northwest of the state.

Discussion

Satellite imagery this morning shows a lingering band of unsettled showers drifting through the islands on the trade winds. Expect enhanced showers to last through this morning with rainfall amounts favoring windward and mountain slopes. These extra showers should ease up by mid morning as more stable clouds will fill into the Hawaii region from the east.

Wind speeds will continue at moderate to locally windy levels into Friday morning. The high pressure system northeast of the state will drift farther towards the east. A cut off surface low will also deepen far northwest of Kauai. The forward motion on the cut off low northwest of the islands stalls as it pushes up against the ridge. The movement of these two surface pressure systems will weaken the ridge north of the island chain and decrease wind speeds from Friday afternoon into Saturday with more moderate trade winds lasting into the first half of next week.

Next week's weather starts with moderate east to southeast wind flow and fairly dry conditions on Monday and Tuesday. Breezy easterly winds with brief passing showers may return from Tuesday night onward.

Aviation

Breezy to locally windy trade winds will prevail into Friday morning. Clouds and SHRA with MVFR conds will continue to favor windward and mauka areas, with isol SHRA reaching leeward areas.

AIRMET Sierra in effect for tempo mtn obsc for all islands.

AIRMET Tango is in effect for moderate low-level turb downwind of the terrain for all islands, with little change expected through the forecast period.

Marine

A 1030 mb surface high northeast of the state, will slowly drift eastward over the next several days. This feature will help drive strong to locally near gale east northeasterly trade winds across the islands through Thursday. By Friday, the high is forecast to weaken, as low pressure develops well northwest of Hawaii. In response, easterly winds will gradually weaken to light to moderate and shift slightly out of the east southeast by the weekend into early next week. A Small Craft Advisory remain in effect for all Hawaiian coastal waters through Thursday. Beyond Thursday, this hazard may need to be extended for some of the typical windier waters of Maui County and the Big Island as trades ease.

Surf heights will remain below advisory thresholds for all shores through the forecast period. Offshore buoys are showing signs of the new medium period northwest swell filling in. Can expect surf to rise locally by the early morning hours and through the afternoon Thursday, peaking Thursday night. Another small, medium period northwest pulse will enter the waters Friday night, peak Saturday, and subside Sunday. Expect these swells to produce small surf along north and northwest facing beaches. Persistent trades will continue to produce choppy, rough surf through the rest of the week along east facing beaches. By this weekend, weakening trades will allow this surf to lower and hold into early next week. Small background southerly swell will lead to small surf along south facing beaches through the forecast period.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Friday for all Hawaiian waters,

