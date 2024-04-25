Update/Open: Maui Veterans Highway motor vehicle accident

Update: 11 a.m., April 25, 2024

The Maui Veterans Highway is now OPEN in the area of the Central Maui Baseyard. It was closed for three hours while police conducted an investigation following a motor vehicle accident.

Update: 7:55 a.m., April 25, 2024

The Maui Veterans Highway is closed in the area of the Central Maui Baseyard due to a motor vehicle accident. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes. There is no estimated time on when the road will reopen.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD