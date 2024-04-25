Maui News
Update/Open: Maui Veterans Highway motor vehicle accident
Update: 11 a.m., April 25, 2024
The Maui Veterans Highway is now OPEN in the area of the Central Maui Baseyard. It was closed for three hours while police conducted an investigation following a motor vehicle accident.
Update: 7:55 a.m., April 25, 2024
The Maui Veterans Highway is closed in the area of the Central Maui Baseyard due to a motor vehicle accident. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes. There is no estimated time on when the road will reopen.
