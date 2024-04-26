Construction Industry of Maui awards Maui High School with $26,000 this week

Check presentation picture (L to R): Paul Belshoff, CIM Board Member; Michelle Collins, CIM Board Chair; Bernadette Acaso, Maui High Student; Jami Yap, Maui High School Principal; Julio Bayez – Maui High School Teacher (holding check); Dyan Castillo, Maui High Student; Jennifer Girard, CIM Treasurer; and Kevin Keller, CIM Secretary

The Construction Industry of Maui today announced that it donated $26,000 to Maui High School this past week to benefits its high school construction vocational programs. The funds raised at CIM’s first annual golf tournament last September, a total of $50,500, includes the $26,000 disbursement to Maui High School. The second annual golf tournament is scheduled for Sept. 28 at The Dunes Maui Lani Golf Course.

Numerous local Maui County schools and programs benefited from the tournament proceeds, including Baldwin High School, Hana High School, King Kekaulike High School, Lahainaluna High School, Lānaʻi High School, Maui High School, and Molokaʻi High School. During the first round of distribution, each school received an award of $3,500. For the second round of funding, CIM partnered closely with the Hawaiʻi Department of Education to choose a school that completed and submitted a formal application detailing how this funding would enhance and strengthen its current program.

“Collectively as a Board, we identified that there is a continued need to support construction trade programs in Maui County. Educating our youth on the opportunities that are available within the construction industry is one of our many missions at CIM,” said Jennifer Girard, CIM Treasurer. “We want to continue to raise awareness, which leads to retaining future talent here on Maui.”

The CIM board members carefully reviewed applications and voted that Maui High School would be awarded $26,000, which will assist with sending two Maui students to the SkillsUSA® competition, Competitions | SkillsUSA, in Atlanta, GA this summer.

“The success of this fundraiser is in large part due to our current members, the community, and many businesses with their generous donations that make this event possible, Girard said. “We are looking forward to our tournament in the fall to raise more money to benefit local students.”

