Federal disaster recovery center at Lahaina Civic Center moving to Hyatt Regency; State resource center to open at Royal Lahaina

Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting. PC: County of Maui

The federal disaster center at the Lahaina Civic Center is moving to Hyatt Regency, and a state resource center will open at Royal Lahaina Resort in the coming days.

The recovery center at the Lahaina Civic Center Gymnasium, 1840 Honoapi‘ilani Highway, will operate until 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27, before moving to the Hyatt Regency.

Beginning Monday, April 29, survivors can meet with federal support staff, including language interpreters, and community organizations at the Disaster Recovery Center at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa at 200 Nohea Kai Drive. Hours are: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; closed Sundays. After meeting with specialists at the recovery center, residents are reminded to get their Hyatt Regency parking ticket validated.

Also beginning Monday, April 29, the State of Hawaiʻi is opening a Community Resources Center at the Royal Lahaina Resort and Bungalows at 2780 Keka‘a Drive. Hours are: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; closed Sundays.

The Community Resources Center can help survivors identify new resources to meet long-term recovery needs. Survivors can also get masks, Maui County Right-of-Entry forms and vehicle placards allowing them entry to the burn zone. And they can receive information about Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for purchasing food items at grocery stores and other authorized retailers.

Disaster Recovery Centers are accessible to people with disabilities and those with access and functional needs. They are staffed with FEMA personnel as well as specialists from the US Small Business Administration and community organizations.

Interpreters at the recovery center provide assistance in American Sign Language, Chamorro, Chuukese, Hawaiian, Ilocano, Kosraean, Palauan, Pohnpeian, Marshallese, Spanish and Tongan. A schedule is posted at the center showing what days specific languages are offered.

It is important to keep in touch with FEMA if you change your address or phone number, even if only temporarily. Missing or wrong information could delay your assistance.

If you are unable to visit a Disaster Recovery Center, help from FEMA is just a phone call away. Survivors who need continuing rental assistance can call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Operators speak many languages and can answer your questions from 2 a.m. to 9 p.m. HST, seven days a week.

Individuals and families who are waiting to be placed in units offered under FEMA’s Direct Lease program can call 808-784-1600. Leave your nine-digit FEMA registration number and a phone number where you can be reached. A case worker will return your call within 24 hours.

Survivors can also update FEMA about changes to their personal information by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov. Use the same email you provided when you applied for assistance.

Survivors can meet with SBA specialists at the Hyatt Regency location to file applications, get status updates and get answers to questions.

The last day for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, and most private nonprofit organizations to apply for an SBA economic injury disaster loan is Friday, May 10. SBA is accepting late physical damage loan applications online or in person until Tuesday, June 11, without explanation. Survivors may also apply at https://www.sba.gov/hawaii-wildfires, call the Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email [email protected] for information.

For the latest information on the Maui wildfire recovery efforts, visit mauicounty.gov, mauirecovers.org, fema.gov/disaster/4724 and Hawaii Wildfires – YouTube.