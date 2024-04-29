808 Sugar HI opens in Kihei bringing Frosty Goodness & Community Aloha

The proprietors of 808 Deli have embarked on a sweet new chapter with the launch of 808 Sugar HI, offering an array of handcrafted treats like custom cookie and gelato sandwiches, sundaes, hand made milkshakes and more.

808 Sugar HI offers Hawai’i Gelato, owned by Roxy Brandel. 808 Deli was one of Hawai’i Gelato’s first customers when their doors opened on Lahaina’s Front Street in 2009. After the wildfire disaster that decimated the Hawai’i Gelato storefront, the 808 team reached out to Roxy about offering her gelato in their shop. Once again, guests can indulge in their famous Lahaina Sands and Kona Mudpie gelato, prepared in their commercial kitchen in Lahaina and served at 808 Sugar HI.

The proprietors have also partnered with Chef Jose’s, 808 Pops Hawai’i–fusions of all-natural ingredients, fresh fruit and juices, crafted without dairy. These artisanal creations can be topped with an array of goodies.

808 Sugar HI officially opened its doors in April underneath Moose McGillycuddy’s, across from Kamaʻole II, at 2511 South Kīhei Road. The shop is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day of the week

808 Sugar HI invites the community to join in a special blessing ceremony on Saturday, May 4, at 5:30 p.m. Following the blessing, guests can enjoy complimentary scoops of ice cream and 808 mini pops. The festivities will continue until 7 p.m.

“We are thrilled to unveil 808 Sugar HI and continue our legacy of delighting visitors and community,” said Jonathan Cruthers, co-owner of 808 Sugar HI. “With our dedication to quality, creativity, and the spirit of aloha, we look forward to crafting sweet memories for years to come.”

For more information about 808 Sugar HI, visit https://www.808sugarhi.com.