County Office of Recovery to host neighborhood planning workshop for Wahikuli residents May 4

The Wahikuli workshop will address the area mauka of Honoapiʻilani Highway, from Kaniau Road to the Lahaina Gateway Center. PC: map courtesy County of Maui.

The County of Maui Office of Recovery and Department of Planning will hold a neighborhood planning workshop for Wahikuli residents to share their thoughts on topics specific to the area with county staff from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lahainaluna High School Cafeteria.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m., and the workshop will begin at 3 p.m. Snacks and children’s activities will be provided.

There will be language interpreters on site (ASL, Hawaiian, Ilocano, Spanish, Tagalog, Tongan). Due to limited parking, carpooling is recommended.

The workshop is an opportunity for Wahikuli residents to share their thoughts on topics specific to the area with county staff. The workshop will help ensure that residents are aware of options for their neighborhood and that the county is aware of community preferences so they can be included in the recovery plan.

Office of Recovery prioritizes community engagement for the long-term recovery plan for Lahaina. The purpose of community engagement, such as the Wahikuli meeting, is to collaborate with residents on their vision for recovery, which will lead to a long-term recovery plan of projects to address damages from the fire. The recovery plan will include projects and funding, and will guide recovery in a sustainable and resilient manner.

The next workshop is tentatively scheduled for June 2024. Check the events posted at https://www.mauirecovers.org/events to learn more.

For questions, email [email protected] or call the Department of Planning Long Range Division at 808-270-7214.