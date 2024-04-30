Early Learning Board members appointed by Gov. Green, confirmed by state Senate

Celebrating the confirmation of eight new board members to the Early Learning Board were (left to right) Yuuko Arikawa-Cross, director of the Executive Office on Early Learning; Stephanie Shipton, City and County of Honolulu; Alanna Bauman, Kaua’i County; State Sen. Michelle Kidani; Kau’i Burgess, At-Large board member; and Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke. PC: Executive Office on Early Learning

Eight new board members were recently appointed by Gov. Josh Green and confirmed by the Hawai’i State Senate to serve on the Early Learning Board. The appointees include Elaine Yamashita of Maui County.

Other appointees are: Joni Onishi (Hawai’i County), Alanna Bauman (Kaua’i County), Stephanie Shipton (City and County of Honolulu), Dr. Lindsey Heathcock (City and County of Honolulu), Dr. Sulma Gandhi (At-Large), Kau’i Burgess (At-Large) and Cheryl Cudiamat (At-Large).

The Early Learning Board is tasked with supporting children’s academic and lifelong well-being by directly supporting the Executive Office on Early Learning for an effective, coordinated, high quality early learning system for prenatal to kindergarten entry.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

These newly appointed board members began their term on April 18. Their next board meeting is set for May 9.