Today’s Mayor Sustainability Series spotlights Dr. Chip Fletcher

April 30, 2024, 1:13 PM HST
* Updated April 30, 1:14 PM
The County of Maui Office of Innovation & Sustainability (OIS) invites the public to join the Mayor Sustainability Series today, April 30, at 5 p.m., featuring Dr. Charles “Chip” Fletcher, Interim University of Hawaiʻi SOEST Special Advisor for Climate and Resilience.

Attendees can join today’s presentation in-person at the Governor’s Liaison Office Conference Room at 2264 Aupuni Street No. 1 in Wailuku or participate via Webex. Click here to access the Webex link and enter the password “mauinui24.”

Gov. Josh Green, M.D., recently appointed Fletcher as Special Advisor for Climate and Resilience. Fletcher, presently serving as the Interim Dean of the School of Ocean and Earth Science Technology (SOEST) at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, brings extensive expertise in climate change, coastal community resiliency and natural coastal systems.

Dr. Charles “Chip” Fletcher, PhD

His research team focuses on climate modeling and identifying climate hazards, particularly in underserved communities. Fletcher’s work has been pivotal in advancing strategies to bolster Hawaiʻi’s resilience to climate change impacts. In his new role, he will provide crucial advice to the governor on climate adaptation, drawing upon his years of experience and dedication to environmental stewardship. Fletcher has also chaired the Honolulu Climate Commission, served on the Kailua Neighborhood Board, and contributed to the State Legacy Lands Commission.

The OIS Mayor Sustainability Series aims to foster collective action for climate justice, initiating discussions to inspire a culture of rights, resilience, and regenerative public policy. These dialogues encourage creative and courageous steps towards addressing the significant challenges of our time.

Event flyer.

