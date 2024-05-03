Maui Surf Forecast for May 04, 2024

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 2-4 3-5 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 5-7 5-7

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 05:07 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 11:35 PM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 06:13 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 12:34 PM HST. Sunrise 5:53 AM HST. Sunset 6:52 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, long-period northwest swell will fill in this evening and tonight, peak on Saturday, then gradually decline into Sunday. This swell will increase surf heights noticeably for north and west facing shores tonight through Saturday, but will remain in the small category. Another small, long period northwest swell will fill in late Sunday, maintaining small surf along north and west facing shores into early next week. Small background south swells will continue into Saturday, providing tiny surf for south facing shores. Forerunners of a small, long period south swell may arrive Saturday afternoon with a slow onset through Sunday providing a boost in surf along south facing shores into early next week. Rough and choppy surf along east facing shores will increase slightly on Saturday and hold into early next week as strong trades persist.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.