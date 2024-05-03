Maui Surf Forecast for May 04, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:53 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:52 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small, long-period northwest swell will fill in this evening and tonight, peak on Saturday, then gradually decline into Sunday. This swell will increase surf heights noticeably for north and west facing shores tonight through Saturday, but will remain in the small category. Another small, long period northwest swell will fill in late Sunday, maintaining small surf along north and west facing shores into early next week. Small background south swells will continue into Saturday, providing tiny surf for south facing shores. Forerunners of a small, long period south swell may arrive Saturday afternoon with a slow onset through Sunday providing a boost in surf along south facing shores into early next week. Rough and choppy surf along east facing shores will increase slightly on Saturday and hold into early next week as strong trades persist.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com