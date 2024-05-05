Maui Surf Forecast for May 06, 2024

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 4-6 West Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 3-5 4-6 5-7 4-6 East Facing 6-8 6-8 5-7 5-7

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 07:08 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 12:38 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 07:03 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 02:01 PM HST. Sunrise 5:52 AM HST. Sunset 6:53 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Pulses of south to southwest swell are due this week, with High Surf Advisory conditions expected by Thursday. Even though the bulk of a south swell will be passing east of Hawaii, south shore surf may rise to around May average tonight and Monday, then decline Tuesday and Wednesday. Forerunners from a larger and longer lived south-southwest swell will arrive Wednesday, and surf is expected rise to the advisory level during the peak of the swell Thursday and Friday.

A pair of small northwest swells will move through over the next several days. As the current small northwest swell declines tonight, a small reinforcing swell of around 3 feet will fill in through Monday, peak Tuesday, then decline Tuesday and Wednesday. Wind-driven waves of 8 to 9 feet at 9 seconds will maintain rough east shore surf above the May average into Monday. As trade winds decline over the next few days, these seas will gradually decline to around May average by Tuesday, then drop to below average for the rest of the week.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.