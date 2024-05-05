Stricter coffee labeling law passes in state legislature

MauiGrown Coffee’s 500-acre estate. PC: MauiGrown Coffee

A coffee labeling bill to protect local farmers and preserve the authenticity of Hawaiʻi-grown products has passed the 2024 Legislative Session and is expected to become law upon the governor’s signature.

House Bill 2298 CD1, introduced by Rep. Nicole E. Lowen, mandates that beginning July 1, 2027, any coffee labeled or advertised with a Hawaiʻi geographic origin must consist of at least 51% coffee by weight from that geographic region. The current requirement, set at 10%, means that coffee products can be labeled as a specialty product from a specific region when in fact 90% of what is being sold is not from that region. This measure aims to protect Hawaiʻi’s origin products, combat deceptive labeling, and ensure that products that bear regional names contain at least a majority of product from that region.

“This initiative is about protecting Kona’s world-renowned coffee and ensuring that local farmers receive the prices they deserve for their products, and that dollars stay in Hawaiʻi’s economy,” said Rep. Lowen. “The percentage of Kona Coffee required for it to be labeled Kona should be 100%, but given that this is the first progress made on this in more than thirty years, it’s a huge win.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For over three decades, the debate over the required percentage of coffee originating from the geographic area to qualify as Hawaiian coffee has persisted, with existing regulations set at a minimum of 10%. In 2022, the Legislature passed Act 222, which requested that the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture (HDOA) conduct a study on the impact of coffee labeling laws on coffee farmers and to determine the economically ideal proportion of Kona beans in products marketed as Kona coffee.

“By gradually implementing an increase in minimum standards, this bill protects the integrity of all regional coffee brands in Hawaiʻi, like Kona and Kaʻū, and supports our local farmers,” said Rep. Kirstin Kahaloa.

On Jan. 18, 2024, the HDOA submitted the Final Report on the Economic Study on Changes in Coffee Labeling Law. The report highlights that increasing the minimum amount of Kona coffee from 10% to either 51% or 100% would be advantageous for local farmers, with a higher increase providing the most benefit. Additionally, the report anticipates that proposed labeling changes could result in a price increase for Kona coffee while seeing minimal impact on quantities grown or sold.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“For too long, we have allowed products that are not Kona coffee to use the Kona coffee name and reputation for profit at the expense of farmers. This law is a step forward in doing the right thing for Hawaiʻi’s farmers and supporting their economic growth,” said Representative Jeanne Kapela.