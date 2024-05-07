Proclamation signing for National Correctional Officers and Employees Week

Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Director Tommy Johnson stands with Governor Josh Green, M.D., in his office on Friday, April 26. PC: State of Hawai‘i DCR

Gov. Josh Green, M.D., signed a proclamation in April recognizing National Correctional Officers and Employees Week, May 5-11, 2024. The proclamation is to honor the hundreds of dedicated correctional officers and non-uniformed staff at jail and prison facilities in Hawai‘i.

National Correctional Officers and Employees Week was established on May 5, 1984 by President Ronald Reagan, when he signed Proclamation 5187, creating “National Correctional Officers’ Week” to recognize the men and women who work in jails, prisons, and community corrections across the country.

In 1996, the US Senate officially changed the name to “National Correctional Officers and Employees Week.”

“Each year, the first week of May serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices that people make and the challenges they have to overcome when they work in this noble profession,” said Green.

At the signing ceremony, Director Tommy Johnson of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said, “Our correctional officers and non-uniformed staff work tirelessly to support our mission to protect public safety. They and their families sacrifice so much every day that the public doesn’t see.”

Both Green and Johnson recalled how correctional officers and non-uniformed staff remained steadfast at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and continued to work through challenging times.

They work with dignity and their efforts do not go unnoticed, Green said. “I’m profoundly grateful to all of you.”