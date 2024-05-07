Wailuku man critically injured in motorcycle crash

A 53-year-old Wailuku man suffered critical life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle crash reported Monday night in Wailuku.

The collision was reported at around 11:10 p.m. on May 6, on Waiehu Beach Road, 241 feet northwest of Makaʻala Drive.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that a black 2022 Kawasaki KLR650 motorcycle was traveling northwest on Waiehu Beach Road when the operator lost control, causing the motorcycle to fall. As a result, the operator was ejected, according to police reports.

The motorcyclist suffered critical life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition at last report.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Police say the investigation reveals that the operator of the Kawasaki was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The involvement of speed, drugs and alcohol is pending as the investigation is ongoing.