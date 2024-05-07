Water shutdown affecting Pukalani on Thursday

Map of homes that will have their water shut off on Thursday from approx. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. PC: WMC, In.c

On Thursday, May 9, 2024, West Maui Construction, Inc. will be performing work on the County’s water system. A portion of homes in the Pukalani area will have their water shut off from approximately 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to a notice issued earlier this week.

The shutdown will affect all water services off of Old Haleakalā Highway 37, Mohala Pl., Ulunui Pl., Haʻaheo Pl., Kilakila Pl., N Hiena Pl., S Hiena Pl., Piimauna St., Awakea Loop, Kaʻapeha Pl., Kēwai Pl., Kuikele Pl., Kahoa Rd., Ihea Pl., Iki Pl., Munoz Pl., Noho Pl., Makani Pl., Kihapai Pl., Tam Yau Pl., Kumano Dr., Aheahe Pl., Moku Pl., Nanaina St., Ikea Pl., Alea Pl., Allohi Pl., Koea Pl., Pahaa Pl., Hiwalani St., Iholani St., Ipolani St., Kamelani St., Hiwalani Loop, Iwalani St., Iolani St., Alohilani St., Hukilani St., Pukalani St., Pukalani Elementary School, Pukalani Shopping Center, Pukalani Community Center.

DWS customers along these roads are encouraged to store water and adjust schedules as appropriate. For more information, contact WMC, Inc. at 808-757-7001. To report a water emergency, contact the Water Department’s 24-hour hotline at 808-270-7633.