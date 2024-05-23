Maui News

Kahului fire results in $2,000 in damage to outside of commercial building on Wākea Ave.

May 23, 2024, 9:03 AM HST
Updated May 23, 9:04 AM
Maui fire crews doused a fire reportedly burning in materials located at the exterior of a commercial structure in Kahului on Wednesday night.

The fire was reported at 8:31 p.m. on May 22, 2024 outside of a building located at the 200 block of Wākea Ave.

The fire was contained to the exterior of the structure, according to department reports. It was brought under control at 8:50 p.m., and extinguished at 9:46 p.m.

Responding units included: Engine 1, Engine 10, Hazmat 10, Rescue 10, a battalion chief and a fire investigator.

The fire resulted in $2,000 in damage to the exterior of the structure. Damages to the contents within is currently unavailable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Comments

