Kahului fire results in $2,000 in damage to outside of commercial building on Wākea Ave.

Maui fire crews doused a fire reportedly burning in materials located at the exterior of a commercial structure in Kahului on Wednesday night.

The fire was reported at 8:31 p.m. on May 22, 2024 outside of a building located at the 200 block of Wākea Ave.

The fire was contained to the exterior of the structure, according to department reports. It was brought under control at 8:50 p.m., and extinguished at 9:46 p.m.

Responding units included: Engine 1, Engine 10, Hazmat 10, Rescue 10, a battalion chief and a fire investigator.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The fire resulted in $2,000 in damage to the exterior of the structure. Damages to the contents within is currently unavailable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.