‘ʻUkulele for Lahaina’ project kicks off with Kula ʻUkulele Festival, June 22

The “ʻUkulele for Lahaina” Project announces the inaugural Kula ʻUkulele Festival, a special event as part of the Maui Jazz & Blues Festival series dedicated to providing ʻukulele to families who lost their instruments in the August 2023 Lahaina wildfire. The event will feature some of Hawaii’s top ʻukulele masters and will take place on June 22 from 3 to 7:30 p.m. at the Ocean Organic Farm and Distillery on the slopes of Haleakalā.

The Kula ʻUkulele Festival will showcase the talent of Grammy-nominated artist Elele Tiana from Hawaiʻi Island, as well as Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winners including the Hula Honeys, Benny Uyetake, Vince Esquire, Deason Kaʻohelo Baybayan from the Lahaina Grown band, Arlie Asia ʻUkulele Band, falsetto champion Lahela Lee Park from Hāna, Namaka Pauʻole, Vene Chun and elementary school ʻukulele students. The event will also feature performances by the Zenshin Daiko drummers, Maui firefighter and ʻukulele musician Chayse Tancayo who bravely fought the Lahaina wildfire, and special guests.

“We are excited to host the first annual Kula ʻUkulele Festival as part of our ʻUkulele for Lahaina Project,” said event organizer and founder Ken Martinez Burgmaier. “Music has the power to heal and bring communities together, and we are honored to be able to provide new ʻukulele to those who lost theirs in the fire. We invite everyone to join us for a day of incredible music and support a great cause.” The ʻUkulele for Lahaina” Project will be a series of concerts, festivals, showcases and ʻukulele events featured statewide and nationally.

The event will feature food and drinks for purchase, support from local businesses, and a special ʻukulele donation from Kamaka ʻUkulele, KoAloha ʻUkulele, Mele ʻUkulele and Bounty Music. Admission to the festival is $5, with proceeds going towards purchasing new ʻukulele for the fire victims.

For more information about the Kula ʻUkulele Festival and the ʻUkulele for Lahaina Project, visit www.ukulelesforlahaina.com.