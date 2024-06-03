40 outstanding honorees inducted into the inaugural ‘Maui Nui Hall of Fame’ at Kahului Airport

Video/Edit by Wendy Osher (6.2.24) / Cover photo of Hawaiian Airlines employee Kevan Dudoit taking a photo of sports inductee Kalei Adolpho Parker, courtesy Richmond Family Films & Keokoa Mahi.















































The first phase of the “Maui Nui Hall of Fame” was unveiled Sunday evening at Kahului Airport, featuring 40 inaugural inductees from Maui County who have made significant contributions in music, film, and sports in Hawai‘i and beyond. The event drew more than 100 Hawaiʻi icons, government leaders, residents and well-wishers who celebrated the accomplishments, talents and impressive careers of honorees who have left a lasting impact in their respective fields.

Located on the second floor of the airport, the display measures 32 feet wide by 10 feet tall and is situated on the wall across from Gate 17 near the Hawaiian Airlines lounge.

Branscombe Richmond. Inaugural Maui Nui Wall of Fame unveiled at Kahului Airport, honors 40 outstanding inductees. (6.2.24) PC: Richmond Family Films & Keokoa Mahi

Entertainer, Branscombe Richmond of Richmond Family Films, who helped coordinate this project and the selection committee said, “The Maui Nui Hall of Fame is a heartfelt tribute to the remarkable individuals from Maui County whose talents and achievements have reached far and wide. By celebrating their stories, travelers have an opportunity to learn about these inductees, inspiring future generations and reminding our community of the incredible potential within each of us.”

Richmond gave special thanks to Maui County Council Member Tasha Kama shepherding the project along with the County of Maui Office of Economic Development team and the Mayor’s Office. The project was created under a grant issued to Brilliant Minds Media Inc., a nonprofit organization created to promote and educate a deeper appreciation of cultural commonalities and differences through diverse forms of media and the arts.

Mayor Richard Bissen extended congratulations to these deserving individuals who continue to inspire generations with their extraordinary talents and unwavering dedication. “Their contributions not only highlight the rich cultural heritage and sports legacy of Maui, but also serve as a beacon of inspiration for our community… We have so many people on Maui to be proud of, not just in the three industries that are here film, music and sports, but in so many other areas,” he said.

“I am excited to announce that more Mauians will be added to the Hall of Fame in the future, ensuring that our local talent receives the recognition they deserve,” the mayor said.

The names and photos are part of Phase 1 of the project and are located in front of the Hawaiian Airlines lounge. Phase 2 will go to the right of Phase 1 on a wall that currently features the story of how Kahului Airport got its OGG geocode.

Inductees featured on the inaugural Maui Nui Hall of Fame are:

Sports inductees:

Shane Victorino; Kurt Suzuki; Wally Yonamine *; Patsy T. Mink *; Kai Lenny; Shigesh Wakida *; Myron Duarte; Kanekoa Texeira; Dave Kalama (& Ilima Kalama); Archie Kalepa; Kimo von Oelhoffen; Ikua Purdy *; Dusty Payne; Kalei Adolpho Parker; Mark Rolfing; Kenji Kawaguchi *; Billy Kemper; and Jean Okada.







































Mark Rolfing: The Golf Channel and NBC sports commentator is described as a “driving force” in getting the Sentry Tournament to Maui. On the Maui Nui Wall of Fame, Rolfing is pictured interviewing Tiger Woods.

Shane Victorino: is a 1999 graduate of St. Anthony High School on Maui. “He grew into a Major League super star [with] four Gold Gloves, two World Series Championships, and two All-Star appearances. Maybe most importantly he won the Lou Gehrig Memorial Award in 2008 and the Branch Rickey Award in 2011,” said Rob Collias who announced the inaugural list of sports inductees.

Kurt Suzuki: The 2001 Baldwin High School graduate played Major League Baseball for the Oakland Athletics, Washington Nationals, Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels. When he retired, he had 12,968 and two-thirds innings caught. Collias notes that the statistic is the 25th-all-time in Major League Baseball history, which dates back to the 1870. “The fact that two Major Leaguers born around the same time in Wailuku—that that happened—is simply amazing,” said Collias in making the announcement.

Kenji Kawaguchi *: He was the first executive secretary of the Maui Interscholastic League from 1960 to 1984. “You could call this gentleman the forefather of the MIL (Maui Interscholastic League),” said Collias. “Maybe the most important thing he did was bring Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi into the fold.”

Kalei Adolpho Parker: She was an All-Star athlete for basketball and volleyball, playing at the University of Hawaiʻi. Adolpho Parker was also a state high school high jump champion. In recognizing her, Collias said she was “maybe the best female athlete I ever covered… just an amazing athlete.”

Kanekoa Texeira: He was the fourth ever Major Leaguer from the island of Maui. He’s now the Triple-A manager for the Braves in Gwinnett, Georgia.

Jean Okada: She is a state champion, Round-of-16 All-American with UCSB, Hawai’i Pacific Tennis Association Hall of Famer, US Open Qualifier, and top 300 in the world. “This is definitely the best tennis player I ever saw… ever covered live,” said Collias.

Shigesh Wakida *: Jean Okada’s mentor was Shigesh Wakaida. He is described as, “The greatest tennis coach this island ever saw. And the courts on Front Street, which are no longer there, are named in his honor,” according to Collias.

Kimo von Oelhoffen: He is a 14-year NFL veteran and Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He actually grew up on Molokaʻi, which didn’t have a football team at the time.

Archie Kalepa: He was the head of Maui Ocean and Rescue for decades and was instrumental in the art of towing-in surfing. “The guy’s just a legend… and he’s still doing his thing, helping the county in so many ways on the fire recovery committee,” said Collias.

Patsy T. Mink *: The Congresswoman was born and raised in Hamakuapoko, Maui, and is described by many as a “trailblazer,” for her tenacity, leadership, and persistence. She accomplished many firsts, including recognition as the first Japanese-American woman to practice law in Hawaiʻi, and becoming the first Asian American and woman of color elected to serve in Congress in 1964. She co-authored the Title IX amendment, which passed in 1972, and was renamed the Patsy T. Mink Equal Opportunity in Education Act in her honor in 2022.

Wally Yonamine *: He played professional football with the San Francisco 49ers. Then he went to Japan and became an 11 time All-Star and four time champion. He was the first manager ever from American descent in Japan, and he’s a Hall of Famer in the Japan, Baseball Hall of Fame.

Kai Lenny: A diverse waterman, Lenny’s talents include big wave surfing, stand-up paddle surfing, tow-in surfering, windsurfing, kitesurfing and wing foil. He’s a multi-time SUP World Champion, Big Wave Award Winner and Surfing Hall of Fame inductee.

Myron Duarte: He’s still riding bulls at the age of 55, Myron is an eight-time NFR National Finals Rodeo qualifier.

Dave Kalama and Ilima Kalama: Dave Kalama is a big wave surfer and waterman.

Ikua Purdy *: He was the foreman at ʻUlupalakua Ranch for 30 years. He’s been made famous in songs, and he’s in the National Rodeo Hall of Fame.

Billy Kemper: Big wave surfer and a WSL Big Wave World Champion.

Dusty Payne: Pro surfer from Lahaina, Maui.

Music industry inductees:

Wilie K *; Keali’i Reichel; Amy Hānaiali‘i Gilliom; Kalani Pe‘a; Eric Gilliom; Charles Ka‘upu *; John Cruz; Lily Meola; George Kahumoku; Ekolu; Kamakakehau Fernandez; Dennis Pavao; Pat Simmons; Raiatea Helm; and Josh Tatofi.























Kalani Pe‘a: is a Maui resident. He is a three-time Grammy award winner in the Regional Roots category and won the 2017 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award for best Hawaiian Contemporary Album, the only Hawaiian album to win a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award and a Grammy.

Eric Gilliom: is a Maui native and founder of the Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning duo “Barefoot Natives” with the late Willie K. He is a graduate of the Goodman School of Drama in Chicago, Illinois. He has appeared in “Hoosiers” (1986), “Deadly Yoga Retreat” (2022) and “Get A Job” (2011).

Charles Ka‘upu: (posthumously honored). He was a 1975 Kamehameha Schools graduate, a founding member of the annual Festival of the Arts in Kapalua on-air personality and program director of KPOA 93.5 FM radio station,, Hawaiian master chanter, actor in “Get A Job” and performer on the soundtrack for “Deeper Shade of Blue.”

John Cruz: is a Maui resident, member of the prestigious New World Theater, 2005 Grammy award contributor for “Slack Key Guitar Vol. 2,” and multi-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner.

Lily Meola: Born and raised on Maui, Meola was mentored by super-producer Bob Rock. She did duets with Steven Tyler, Sammy Hagar and Kris Kristofferson. In 2022, she was a contestant on NBC’s America’s Got Talent.

George Kahumoku: is a Maui resident and six time Grammy Award winner, six time Taiwan Golden Melody Award winner, multi-Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning, producer of the stars in The Slack Key Show, now running for 20 years.

Raiatea Helm: She’s originally from Molokaʻi. Helm is a two-time Grammy nominee, and Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner. Sheʻs a well known Hawaiian female falsetto singer and first Hawaiian musical artist fellow of the Native Arts and Cultural Foundation.

Josh Tatofi: A Maui resident, he went to Saint Anthony. He is a multi Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner, 2020 Pacific Music Award winner, Best international Pacific artist in New Zealand, and 2021 Island Music Award for male artist of the year.

Ekolu: The group from Maui has produced 12 full length albums, winning the prestigious Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award 10 times, and the Hawaiian Music Award four times. Band members include: Lukela Kela, Makapu Hoʻopiʻi and Kalehua Kahele.

Kamakakehau Fernandez: Raised on Maui by Robyn Nae’ole, Fernandez is a graduate of the Hawaiian Immersion program at Kula and King Kekaulike High School. He is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning singer and was featured in the Hawaiian language version of Disney’s “Moana.”

Dennis Pavao: The late Maui resident was a founder of the music group “Hui ʻOhana.” He was a multi Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner as a solo artist.

Keali’i Reichel: He grew up in Lahaina, attended Lahainaluna High School, was a 2011 inductee into the Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame, was a 2004 Grammy nominee for the album of the year, 2015 Grammy nominee for another album of the year, and 36-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winner.

Amy Hānaiali‘i Gilliom: Maui native best known for reinvigorating Hawaiian female falsetto singing. He had six Grammy nominations, is an 18-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner, and seven-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner for “Amy and Willie Live” with Willie K.

Willie K: (honored posthumously) He was raised in Lahaina. Willie K was a 19-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner. Seven of the 19 awards were with Amy Hānaiali‘i Gilliom. He was also a 2005 Grammy nominee for Best Hawaiian Music Album.

Film industry inductees:

Branscombe Richmond; Destin Daniel Cretton; Vene Chun; Tarvin & Mapuana Makia; Stefan Schaefer; Brian Kohne; and Lindsay Watson.



































Brian Kohne: is an award-winning music producer for The Barefoot Natives. He’s also a movie producer, film writer and director, and the Maui County Film Commissioner. Kohne taught at the UH Maui campus for the University of Hawaiʻi. Locally-produced movie credits include “Kuleana” and “Get a Job.”

Vene Chun: is an actor, a cultural advisor and a homesteader at Waiohuli. He also acted with John Travolta and Bruce Willis in “Paradise City” that was shot here on the island of Maui.

Stefan Schaefer: is a writer, director, producer and actor. Credits include “Aloha Surf Hotel,” and has a movie coming out called “One Million Dollar” and another project called “The Big Swim.”

Tarvin & Mapuana Makia: The father and daughter duo are featured on the wall. Mapuana is an actress. She was born and raised in Kīhei. Her credits include “Doogie Kamealoha M.D.” on Disney+ and also acted in “Finding ʻOhana.” Mapuana is currently doing a movie in Vancouver and was unable to attend Sundayʻs event. She won two Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards with her dad who played music in Hawaiʻi for four decades.

Lindsay Watson: She was born in Kula, graduated from Kamehameha Schools Maui. She starred in “Finding ʻOhana” on Netflix. Watson received awards and accolades for her work in “The Wind and the Reckoning.” She also won an award from Rolling Stone’s Gold List of 2024.

Destin Daniel Cretton: He grew up in Haʻikū, went to Pukalani Nazarene Church, and was homeschooled by his mother. Today he is known for his work directing Marvel films. “He got his first shot at being a director doing a video for the lifeguards here on Maui with Archie Kalepa,” said Branscombe Richmond in announcing the distinction. Cretton’s credits include “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Short Term 12.”

Branscombe Richmond: Has a long list of film credits including “Batman Returns” (1992), “License to Kill” (1989), “Renegade” (1992), and more recently in “Finding ʻOhana,” (2021) and “Kangaroo Kids” (2023). He helped coordinate the “The Maui Nui Hall of Fame” project and the selection committee.

Branscombe Richmond (second from right) with his ʻohana and music artist Josh Tatofi (center). Inaugural Maui Nui Wall of Fame unveiled at Kahului Airport, honors 40 outstanding inductees. (6.2.24) PC: Wendy Osher

*Indicates the award was issued posthumously.















































Kamaʻāina Proud to Call Maui Home:

A separate wall of Kamaʻāina that are proud to call Maui home has more than a dozen photos featuring the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Willie Nelson, Mick Fleetwood, Paul Simon and Steven Tyler. (6.2.24) PC: Wendy Osher.

Organizers gave special thanks to Maui Airport District Manager Marvin Moniz, Hawaiian Airlines and Richmond Family Films Crew.

*This story will be updated with video and additional details.