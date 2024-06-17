Maui Weather Forecast for June 17, 2024

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers. Highs 80 to 87. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows 68 to 74. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs 79 to 87. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 89. Northeast winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 68 to 74. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 88. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

North Shore

Today: Cloudy and breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 20 mph shifting to the east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows around 71 near the shore to 49 to 55 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Tuesday: Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 82 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 87. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 67 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 80 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 58 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows around 50 at the visitor center to around 52 at the summit. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 67 at the visitor center to around 74 at the summit. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Today: Cloudy and breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 20 mph shifting to the east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows around 71 near the shore to 49 to 55 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Tuesday: Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 82 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 81. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers. Lows around 65. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 81. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 86. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 58 to 74. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 70 to 88. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

A high pressure ridge will remain locked in place north of the Hawaii region through the rest of this week. A weak upper low drifting over the state into Tuesday will help produce periods of showers mainly over the windward and mountain areas in the overnight to early morning hours. The ridge to the north will strengthen from Wednesday onward, producing breezy to locally windy trade winds into next weekend.

Discussion

Radar imagery this morning shows scattered to numerous showers developing over and upstream of windward mountain ranges. Satellite imagery shows a band of low level clouds upstream of each island, moving into the windward slopes. This cloud band and a weak upper level low shown on the water vapor satellite channel will likely spread periods of showers along the windward and mountain slopes through the early morning hours. The weak upper level low continues to lift trade wind inversion heights this morning to around 7,000 feet at both Lihue and Hilo upper air observation sites. Temperature inversion heights at this level will support continued periods of trade wind showers favoring the windward and mountain areas through early Tuesday morning. This shower activity will decrease slightly during the mid morning to afternoon hours.

A subtropical high pressure ridge north of the Hawaiian Islands will produce moderate to breezy trade winds lasting through Tuesday. A slight increase in the easterly trade winds into the breezy to locally windy range will start on Wednesday and continue into next weekend as the ridge north of the islands strengthens. A cloud band from the likely remnants of an old East Pacific front may roll through the islands by Saturday, enhancing shower activity a bit for next weekend.

Otherwise little changes are forecast in the day to day island weather pattern with just more typical trade wind weather continues through the end of this week.

Aviation

Breezy easterly trades will continue, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations. Periods of MVFR conditions will continue over these windward sections through the morning hours. Otherwise, VFR conditions will prevail.

AIRMET Sierra for tempo mountain obscuration is in effect for most windward areas. Conditions should improve by mid morning.

Marine

Surface high pressure will remain north-northeast of the area, then gradually strengthen during the second half of the week. As a result, the trades will become fresh to locally strong, with near-gale winds in the Alenuihaha Channel and waters south of the Big Island beginning Wednesday. The Small Craft Advisory (SCA), currently in effect for the normally windier areas around Maui County and the Big Island, will likely continue through the week, with an expansion to include the waters around Kauai and Oahu on Wednesday.

Surf along south facing shores will continue to slowly decline as the south swell fades today. For the rest of the week, expect only background small, medium to long period, south to southeast swell energy moving through the local waters.

North shore surf is expected to be small through the week, coming from small, mainly medium-period, northwest swells. Surf along east shores will become increasingly rough and choppy from Wednesday onward as the trade winds strengthen across the state.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Tuesday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

