There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Looking Ahead

Light winds are forecast for the Maui through Thursday. This means land and sea breezes will take hold of the forecast, muggy conditions are expected and afternoon downpours are possible. We expect winds to pick back up in strength on Friday and Saturday. Sunday winds are currently expected to slacken again.

Today

We expect east winds around 5 to 15 mph with local afternoon sea breezes developing. High temperatures are forecast from 86° to 91° and muggy. Mostly sunny skies with passing showers in windward spots in the morning and a chance of showers in the afternoon for leeward areas.

UV index at 13 (“extreme” exposure level)

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with scattered windward showers and isolated showers for leeward areas. Low temperatures from 71° to 76°. Winds are expected to be east around 15 mph.

