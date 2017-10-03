Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Looking Ahead

Today is a transition day with the instability to the northwest moving away from the islands and trade wind weather filling in. Winds are forecast to become gusty on Wednesday and Thursday with showers focused over windward and mauka areas. Winds are expected to then decrease again for the weekend.

Today

We expect east winds from 15 to 25 mph today. Partly sunny skies are forecast with scatterd showers for windward and mauka spots, mainly in the morning. Lots of leeward sunshine. Temperatures up to 85° to 90°.

UV index at 10 (“very high” exposure level)

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with isolated leeward showers and scattered windward showers. Low temperatures from 71° to 76°. Winds are expected to be breezy easterly winds up to 25 mph.

