Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Saturday.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

Looking Ahead

We are transitioning from trade wind weather to light and variable winds today. Sunday muggy, hot conditions are expected. A moist southerly wind flow is forecast to take over on Monday ahead of an approaching cold front that is forecast to moved down the island chain from Monday evening through Wednesday. A drier, cooler northerly wind flow is forecast to settle over the islands after that and last for a few days.

Today & Sunday

We expect northeast winds around 15 to 25 mph. Partly sunny skies are forecast with scattered windward and mauka showers. Lots of leeward sunshine. Temperatures up to 84° to 89°. On Sunday, variable winds are forecast up to 15 mph. Partly sunny skies with scattered showers and possible haze are in the forecast. Conditions will feel muggier than on Saturday.

UV index at 9 (“very high” exposure level)

Tonight & Sunday Night

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered windward showers and isolated leeward showers. Low temperatures from 72° to 77°. Winds are expected to be out of the east around 15 to 20 mph and becoming light and variable. Sunday, winds will be variable to 15 mph with scattered showers.

***Click here for your marine outlook and surf report.***