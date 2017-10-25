Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Warning: Through 6 p.m. Wednesday. North shores of Molokai and Maui and west shore of Molokai.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 a.m. Thursday for seas up to 7 to 12 feet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

A stationary front just to the west of Big Island will shift east of the island chain late today or tonight. Deep moisture associated with the front is forecast to linger near the Big Island through Thursday, keeping the chance of rain highest over the Big Island and Maui County. Cooler and drier conditions with north winds will slowly fill back in behind the front for Maui County later today or tonight. Weaker winds, more humid weather, and increasing shower chances could affect the islands this weekend into early next week.

Today

We expect variable winds around 5 to 15 mph and becoming northerly around 15 mph later today or tonight. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast with scattered showers. Conditions are expected to slowly improve as the front moves through and away from the islands. Temperatures up to 81° to 86° but feeling cooler as the northerly winds begin to fill in and bring a bit of a nip to the air.

UV index at 8 (“very high” exposure level)

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Low temperatures from 66° to 71°. Winds are expected to be out of the north around 15 mph.

Our Maui Now Weather homepage always includes daily: Sunrise | Sunset | Moonrise | Moonset | Moon Phase | Live Weather Cams | 5-day Forecast | Current Temperature & Conditions

***Click here for your marine outlook and surf report.***