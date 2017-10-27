The Department of Public Works would like to remind all residents and visitors that Pi‘ilani Highway near Kalepa Point is closed due to safety reasons.

County officials say the department has become aware that tourists and residents have been moving the countys’ “Road Closed” signs so they can pass through the area.

The road has been closed since a landslide blocked it during the overnight storm on Monday.

“The entire area is very unstable and people need to stay away for their own safety,” said Public Works Director David Goode. “We made sure the “Road Closed” signs were easily movable so police, fire and other emergency services could get through and people seem to be taking advantage of that and putting themselves at risk at the same time.”

Goode says the department should be able to stabilize the area and reopen the road by Thanksgiving Day. Until then the public is asked to please stay away until the work is complete.

The Maui Police Department also issued a road closure notification this afternoon saying the Highway is partially closed between mile-marker 37 and 40 in Kaupō due to a landslide. Only local traffic will be allowed to pass.