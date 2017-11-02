Update: 7:10 a.m. 11.2.17

As of 7:10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, Maui police have reopened Waiehu Beach Road. The road was closed earlier this morning following a traffic accident in the area as well as a downed electrical pole. Motorists should proceed with caution.

Previous post: 3:10 a.m. 11.2.17

Waiehu Beach Road is closed between Kūhiō Place and Makaʻala Drive due to a traffic accident and an electrical pole down blocking the roadway.

The closure went into effect at 3:40 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Emergency units are on scene.

There is no estimated time on when the road will reopen.