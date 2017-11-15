AD
Winds Gusting to 30 mph Today

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · November 15, 2017, 8:51 AM HST (Updated November 15, 2017, 8:51 AM) · 0 Comments
Image: Asa Ellison

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Advisory: Until 6 a.m. Thursday for 6 to 10 foot faces along east shores.

Small Craft Advisory: Until 6 a.m. Thursday for 20 to 25 knot winds and seas of 9 to 13 feet.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above. 

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

    Looking Ahead

    Windy trade winds are forecast through about Thursday before dropping off a bit Friday into Saturday. Wet weather continues for parts of the state today as an old front pushes down the island chain. This rainfall is expected to be mainly for windward areas but some leeward spots could see some showers pushing over the mountains due to our breezy winds. Drier conditions are forecast Thursday. Winds are expected to weaken later this week.

     

    Today 

    We expect northeast winds around 15 to 30 mph with higher gusts. Partly sunny with scattered showers for windward areas and lots of leeward sunshine with some isolated showers. Temperatures up to 80° to 85°.

    UV index at 7 (“high” exposure level)

     

    Tonight 

    Partly cloudy skies with windward showers likely and isolated leeward showers. Low temperatures from 69° to 74°. Winds are expected to be northeast around 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts.

     

    ***Click here for your marine outlook and surf report.***

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

