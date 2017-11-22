The holiday festivities begin at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa on Thanksgiving. In addition to Thanksgiving specials, the resort will host many special activities and brunches throughout the holidays.

Thanksgiving at Hyatt Regency Maui

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a Thanksgiving brunch at Swan Court with traditional holiday specials in addition to the Swan Court breakfast buffet. The buffet includes traditional breakfast items, fresh salads, hot food, active stations and desserts. Guests will be able to enjoy a variety of fruit juices, coffee, tea, and more. For reservations and more information click here.

Christmas at Hyatt Regency Maui

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Swan Court, guests can enjoy an all-you-can-eat holiday buffet featuring roasted turkey, fresh island fish, bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin, warm autumn soups, fresh local salads, artisan cheeses, sweet local fruits, and freshly baked pies.

Celebrate the holidays at the Drums of the Pacific Lu’au with authentic songs and dances of Polynesia, including the Samoan fire-knife dance. On Christmas, the all-you-can-eat lu’au buffet will be overflowing with traditional island specialties and holiday favorites. Reservations are required.

Also on Christmas, a special Tour of the Stars Santa Watch will take place, as well as specials at Japengo and Umalu. Housekeeping carolers may also stop by guest room to spread holiday cheer.

Ring in 2018 at Hyatt Regency Maui

On New Year’s Eve, Hyatt Regency Maui will be offering a variety of dining and entertainment specials.

Rig in the new year, Hawaiian style with the resort’s special late night show of Drums of the Pacific Lu’au from 9 p.m. to midnight. Guests will enjoy all of the exciting features of the traditional lu’au with special upgrades including a free souvenir photo and frame, champagne toast at midnight, party favors, special lei, dessert bonanza and spectacular three-man Samoan fire-knife finale.

Guests can also ring in the New Year with a special Tour of the Stars New Year Star Party from 11 p.m. to midnight. The rooftop stargazing party includes champagne, chocolate covered strawberries, and party favors. Other festivities include Japengo specials and a pool party at Umalu.

